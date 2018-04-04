Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,150% compared to the average volume of 160 put options.

In other Viewray news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 75,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $569,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Viewray by 843.2% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Viewray by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 67,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viewray by 67.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 411,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viewray by 631.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 341,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Viewray during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viewray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of Viewray stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 333,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.31, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.64. Viewray has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Viewray will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

