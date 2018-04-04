Investors Buy High Volume of AT&T Call Options (NYSE:T)

AT&T (NYSE:T) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 138,415 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 492% compared to the average volume of 23,378 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.90 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo cut their target price on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr raised AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.68 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $215,478.89, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $41.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

In related news, CEO John Donovan acquired 27,997 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,775,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,143,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053,649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,886,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6,188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,900,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/stock-traders-purchase-high-volume-of-att-call-options-t-updated.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.