Petroquest Energy (PQ) versus Stone Energy (SGY) Head to Head Contrast

Petroquest Energy (NYSE: PQ) and Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Stone Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroquest Energy $108.29 million 0.13 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.98 Stone Energy $319.20 million 2.22 $382.67 million N/A N/A

Stone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Petroquest Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Stone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Stone Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Petroquest Energy and Stone Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroquest Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25 Stone Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Petroquest Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.97, suggesting a potential upside of 449.38%. Stone Energy has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential downside of 92.02%. Given Petroquest Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Petroquest Energy is more favorable than Stone Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Stone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroquest Energy -6.13% N/A -4.26% Stone Energy 116.92% 128.72% 43.76%

Risk and Volatility

Petroquest Energy has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stone Energy has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stone Energy beats Petroquest Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Texas and the Gulf Coast Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.4 thousand barrels of oil, 26.6 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids, and 81 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Stone Energy Company Profile

Stone Energy Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and operation of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) basin. It has leveraged its operations in the GOM conventional shelf and has its reserve base in the prolific basins of the GOM deep water, Gulf Coast deep gas, and the Marcellus and Utica shales in Appalachia. Its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves are over 60 million barrels of oil equivalents (MMBoe) or 340 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe). Over 95 MMBoe or 570 Bcfe of its estimated proved reserves are revised downward. It has made investments in seismic data and leasehold interests, and has geological, geophysical, engineering and operational operations in deep water arena to evaluate potential exploration, development and acquisition opportunities. It holds over two deep water platforms, producing reserves and various leases.

