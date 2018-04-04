Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,560 Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.16.

NYSE EW opened at $136.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28,447.71, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.45 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $674,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $3,771,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,403 shares of company stock worth $25,392,363. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,560 Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-acquires-new-position-in-edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew-updated.html.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.