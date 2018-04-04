Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 181,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 47.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake in the third quarter valued at $410,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 45.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period.

Monro Muffler Brake stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,757.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. Monro Muffler Brake has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.94 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Monro Muffler Brake will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Monro Muffler Brake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.92%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Mccluski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro Muffler Brake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Monro Muffler Brake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro Muffler Brake from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

