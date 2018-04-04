Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant (NYSE:KAI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Kadant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. State Street Corp grew its position in Kadant by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kadant by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Kadant by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 87,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter valued at $5,111,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kadant by 53.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1,042.15, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.37. Kadant has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.50 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 6.04%. equities analysts predict that Kadant will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey L. Powell sold 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $618,803.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Powell sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $730,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,898.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,854 shares of company stock worth $1,607,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

