12,070 Shares in First Merchants Co. (FRME) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,070 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other news, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $94,529.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,075.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 63 shares of company stock valued at $2,661 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,042.11, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $97.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

