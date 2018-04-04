Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $519,000 Position in Speedway Motorsports (TRK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Speedway Motorsports as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Speedway Motorsports by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Speedway Motorsports during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Speedway Motorsports during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRK opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Speedway Motorsports has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $712.84, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.63 million. Speedway Motorsports had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 4.48%. sell-side analysts forecast that Speedway Motorsports will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Speedway Motorsports declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Speedway Motorsports’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Speedway Motorsports Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

