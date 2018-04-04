Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,089 PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,503.73, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $767.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 26, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

