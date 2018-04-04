3,061 Shares in Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $230.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17,283.08, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $223.99 and a fifty-two week high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,345,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank H. Boykin sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $356,243.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,595 shares of company stock valued at $8,603,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.07.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

