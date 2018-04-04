Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Crocs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crocs by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,972,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 440,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,386,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 447,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,238 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 4.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,531,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Crocs by 24.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,399,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,391 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,118.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -829.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.29. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $16.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $199.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Crocs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $431.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Buckingham Research downgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $12.00 target price on Crocs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Crocs, Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. Its products include footwear and accessories that utilize its closed-cell resin, called Croslite, as well as casual lifestyle footwear that use a range of materials.

