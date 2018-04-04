Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its position in shares of The Timken by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,156,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,855,000 after buying an additional 731,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Timken by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 945,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,477,000 after buying an additional 509,673 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $23,942,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $9,129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,734,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,869,000 after buying an additional 183,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $151,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $716,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard G. Kyle sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $144,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Timken from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group upgraded The Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded The Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE TKR opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The Timken Co has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3,551.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The Timken had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that The Timken Co will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

