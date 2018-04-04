StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “StoneMor Partners L.P., headquartered in Levittown, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 224 cemeteries and 57 funeral homes in 27 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor is the only publicly traded deathcare company structured as a partnership. StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. “

Get StoneMor Partners alerts:

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on StoneMor Partners from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of STON stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. StoneMor Partners has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $84.03 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that StoneMor Partners will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Equity Fund Gp L. Oaktree purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Equity Holdings Oaktree purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 500,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after buying an additional 2,225,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneMor Partners in the third quarter valued at $600,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in StoneMor Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new position in StoneMor Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/stonemor-partners-ston-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneMor Partners (STON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.