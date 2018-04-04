Storm Trading Down 26.2% Over Last Week (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Storm has a total market cap of $125.04 million and approximately $64.98 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC and EtherDelta. Over the last week, Storm has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Storm alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00696938 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00180150 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035665 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034648 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,088,853,037 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “STORM is an ERC20 compliant token operating on the Ethereum blockchain. Storm will use the blockchain to expand their platform to create StorMarket, a decentralized micro-task marketplace economy. StorMarket will be a place where people can go to utilize their skills and talents to complete various tasks. In addition, automation via blockchain technology will allow for all of the project management and marketing aspect of a micro-task to be integrated into the platform. “

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Coinrail, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Bancor Network. It is not currently possible to purchase Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.