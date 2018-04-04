Stox Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. Stox has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and $680,443.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stox has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Stox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Qryptos, Liqui and EtherDelta.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00698597 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00180713 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035655 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Stox Profile

Stox launched on August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 57,648,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,166,475 tokens. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stox’s official website is www.stox.com. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stox is an open source, Ethereum based prediction market platform that leverages the concept of the wisdom of the crowd. It allows users to trade the outcome of upcoming events in multiple categories, including finance, sports, politics and more. “

Buying and Selling Stox

Stox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Liqui, Qryptos, Bancor Network, EtherDelta, Gate.io and COSS. It is not currently possible to purchase Stox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stox must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

