Streamr DATAcoin Achieves Market Cap of $33.05 Million (CRYPTO:DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $33.05 million and approximately $81,699.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000714 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Mercatox, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00692904 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00181874 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035956 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033086 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Ethfinex and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to purchase Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

