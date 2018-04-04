Strid Group LLC Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.1% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,045.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,775,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,718,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,863,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,003,758,000 after purchasing an additional 764,115 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 94,448.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 572,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 572,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,925,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,160,193,000 after purchasing an additional 554,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 822,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $796,497,000 after purchasing an additional 457,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up from $1,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,414.91 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,450.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,385.00 to $1,410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,481.38.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total value of $795,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,553,336.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total transaction of $788,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,778,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,392.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664,190.25, a P/E ratio of 305.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $884.49 and a 1-year high of $1,617.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

