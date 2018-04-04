StrikeBitClub (SBC) Trading Down 19.1% This Week

StrikeBitClub (CURRENCY:SBC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. StrikeBitClub has a market cap of $0.00 and $144,224.00 worth of StrikeBitClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrikeBitClub has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One StrikeBitClub coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065595 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000396 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000469 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

StrikeBitClub Coin Profile

SBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2013. StrikeBitClub’s total supply is 195,247,235 coins. StrikeBitClub’s official Twitter account is @StrikeBitClubs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrikeBitClub is strikebitclub.com.

Buying and Selling StrikeBitClub

StrikeBitClub can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase StrikeBitClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrikeBitClub must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrikeBitClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

