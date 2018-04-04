Stryker Co. (SYK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post sales of $3.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the lowest is $3.15 billion. Stryker reported sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.32 billion to $13.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.22 billion to $14.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stryker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.77 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.76.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $158.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. Stryker has a 52 week low of $129.82 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $59,032.34, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

In related news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $3,853,757.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,414.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total transaction of $214,732.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,386 shares of company stock worth $23,472,005 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,106,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $157,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,805,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,143 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

