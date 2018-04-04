Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Achieves $119.32 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $119.32 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00004951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003022 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00692560 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00176291 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,921,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via micro transactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Tidex, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Binance and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.