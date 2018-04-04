Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,650 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 37,749 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCMP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

SCMP stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

About Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.

