Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SZU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($22.84) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($22.22) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.30 ($22.59) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €16.20 ($20.00) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.36 ($20.20).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

Shares of SZU stock opened at €13.75 ($16.98) on Tuesday. Suedzucker has a 1-year low of €14.59 ($18.01) and a 1-year high of €23.97 ($29.59).

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/suedzuckers-szu-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-dz-bank-updated.html.

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.