Summer Infant (SUMR) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) is one of 16 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Summer Infant to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Summer Infant has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Infant’s rivals have a beta of -2.66, indicating that their average share price is 366% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summer Infant and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Infant $189.87 million -$2.24 million 16.43 Summer Infant Competitors $2.04 billion $216.84 million 56.19

Summer Infant’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Summer Infant. Summer Infant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Infant and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Infant -1.18% 8.20% 1.23% Summer Infant Competitors -45.24% -2.15% -4.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Summer Infant and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Infant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Summer Infant Competitors 45 98 121 8 2.34

Summer Infant currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 139.13%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Summer Infant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Summer Infant is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Summer Infant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Summer Infant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Summer Infant beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc. is an infant and juvenile products company. The Company is engaged in the juvenile industry, providing mothers and caregivers a range of products to care for babies and toddlers. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed over 1,100 products in several product categories, including monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear and feeding products. It markets its products, under its Summer Infant, SwaddleMe and Born Free brand names. Its anchor products in its product categories include monitoring, such as wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)/Internet, video, audio and prenatal; safety, including gates, bath, potties, boosters and positioners; nursery, such as swaddle, travel accessories, safe sleep, soothers and sleep aides; baby gear, including strollers, bassinets, high chairs and playards, and feeding products, such as bottles, drinking cups, bibs and placemats, electronics and pacifiers. It sells its products across the globe to national retailers, as well as independent retailers.

