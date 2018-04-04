Insider Selling: Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $378,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas W. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Thomas W. Hill sold 6,300 shares of Summit Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $195,552.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of Summit Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $394,125.00.

NYSE:SUM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. 952,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,932. Summit Materials has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $3,160.85, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.24. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $490.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,864,000 after purchasing an additional 355,922 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,012,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,448 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,810,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,689,000 after purchasing an additional 617,054 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,344,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,121,000 after purchasing an additional 354,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,064,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,146,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Goldman Sachs upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.28.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

