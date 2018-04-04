SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) Market Cap Tops $17.01 Million

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. SunContract has a market capitalization of $17.01 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002102 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and EtherDelta. Over the last week, SunContract has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SunContract alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00698921 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00179078 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034983 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About SunContract

SunContract’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,665,373 tokens. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org/tokensale/index.html. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Token Trading

SunContract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, YoBit and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunContract and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.