Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Sunoco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Sunoco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Sunoco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Shares of SUN opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,522.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $33.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

