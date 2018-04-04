HBK Investments L P Reduces Position in SunOpta, Inc. (STKL)

HBK Investments L P cut its holdings in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,192 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.06% of SunOpta worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Dean Hollis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,784.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Miketa acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $184,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $385,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

STKL stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

Sunopta Inc is a Canada-based company, which operates businesses focused on a healthy products portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Global Ingredients and Consumer Products. The Global Ingredients segment aggregates its North American and international raw material sourcing and supply operating segments focused on the procurement, processing and sale of specialty and organic grains, seeds, fruits, grain- and cocoa-based ingredients, and other commodities.

