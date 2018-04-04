Edison International (EIX) Given a $72.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 price target on Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EIX. Citigroup set a $87.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho cut Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Edison International to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.86.

NYSE:EIX opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $20,741.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.13. Edison International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $95,783,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,640,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,006,000 after purchasing an additional 67,884 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

