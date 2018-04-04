Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SunTrust Banks (STI) Share Price

Press coverage about SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SunTrust Banks earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1801821026189 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STI shares. UBS raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.61.

SunTrust Banks stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.40. 1,895,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30,945.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. SunTrust Banks has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $73.37.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

In other news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $255,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 29,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $508,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,348 shares of company stock worth $1,289,757 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

