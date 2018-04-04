Sunworks (SUNW) Given News Impact Score of -0.16

News stories about Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sunworks earned a coverage optimism score of -0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.6810094471984 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Sunworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUNW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,604. The company has a market cap of $22.90, a PE ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.45. Sunworks has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. analysts forecast that Sunworks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sunworks (SUNW) Given News Impact Score of -0.16” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/sunworks-sunw-given-news-impact-score-of-0-16.html.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.