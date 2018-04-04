Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

