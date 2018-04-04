Superior Industries International (SUP) Hits New 12-Month High and Low Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) hit a new 52-week high and low on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 192327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Specifically, SVP Shawn Pallagi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,553.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The company has a market cap of $331.27, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Superior Industries International’s revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. equities analysts expect that Superior Industries International Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Superior Industries International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Superior Industries International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/superior-industries-international-sup-hits-new-12-month-high-and-low-following-insider-buying-activity.html.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.