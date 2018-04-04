Comparing S&w Seed (SANW) & Its Peers

S&w Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) is one of 12 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare S&w Seed to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get S&w Seed alerts:

This table compares S&w Seed and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio S&w Seed $75.37 million -$11.82 million -34.50 S&w Seed Competitors $465.57 million $10.91 million 29.50

S&w Seed’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than S&w Seed. S&w Seed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares S&w Seed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&w Seed -17.08% -4.50% -2.25% S&w Seed Competitors 8.07% 6.09% 4.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of S&w Seed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of S&w Seed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

S&w Seed has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&w Seed’s rivals have a beta of 0.43, meaning that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for S&w Seed and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&w Seed 0 2 4 0 2.67 S&w Seed Competitors 15 37 71 3 2.49

S&w Seed presently has a consensus target price of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 53.62%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 22.91%. Given S&w Seed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe S&w Seed is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

S&w Seed rivals beat S&w Seed on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About S&w Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for S&w Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&w Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.