Comparing S&w Seed (SANW) & Its Peers
Posted by Emily Bradson on Apr 4th, 2018
S&w Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) is one of 12 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare S&w Seed to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares S&w Seed and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|S&w Seed
|$75.37 million
|-$11.82 million
|-34.50
|S&w Seed Competitors
|$465.57 million
|$10.91 million
|29.50
S&w Seed’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than S&w Seed. S&w Seed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares S&w Seed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|S&w Seed
|-17.08%
|-4.50%
|-2.25%
|S&w Seed Competitors
|8.07%
|6.09%
|4.89%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
65.0% of S&w Seed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of S&w Seed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
S&w Seed has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&w Seed’s rivals have a beta of 0.43, meaning that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for S&w Seed and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|S&w Seed
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
|S&w Seed Competitors
|15
|37
|71
|3
|2.49
S&w Seed presently has a consensus target price of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 53.62%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 22.91%. Given S&w Seed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe S&w Seed is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
S&w Seed rivals beat S&w Seed on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About S&w Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.
