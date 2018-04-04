Swarm City Hits Market Cap of $8.18 Million (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00015263 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $109,105.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swarm City has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00699994 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00185083 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035638 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035800 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,151,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT.”

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swarm City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.