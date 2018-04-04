Swarm (SWM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,393.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Swarm has a market cap of $10.60 million and $1,393.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003098 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003004 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00698682 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00183764 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035911 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035164 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm’s genesis date was May 28th, 2014. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,113,355 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

