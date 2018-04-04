Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 88 target price by UBS in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

SREN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 110 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 95 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays set a CHF 97.70 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 112 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 98.25.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

VTX:SREN opened at CHF 97.12 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Swiss Re (SREN) PT Set at CHF 88 by UBS” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/swiss-re-sren-pt-set-at-chf-88-by-ubs.html.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.