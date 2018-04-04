Swisscom (SCMWY) & Hellenic Telecom Organization (HLTOY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Swisscom (OTCMKTS: SCMWY) and Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Swisscom has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hellenic Telecom Organization has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and Hellenic Telecom Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 13.47% 22.88% 7.26% Hellenic Telecom Organization 3.55% 8.81% 3.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Swisscom and Hellenic Telecom Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 1 1 1 0 2.00 Hellenic Telecom Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Swisscom and Hellenic Telecom Organization’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $11.85 billion 2.12 $1.60 billion $3.08 15.78 Hellenic Telecom Organization $4.33 billion 1.46 $154.92 million N/A N/A

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Hellenic Telecom Organization.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swisscom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hellenic Telecom Organization shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Hellenic Telecom Organization pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Swisscom pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Swisscom beats Hellenic Telecom Organization on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland and Italy. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, UCC, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, Internet of Things, security and authentication, digital consulting, and software development solutions primarily for banking, hospital, and health insurance industries; fixed and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and related information technology (IT) systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband services, such as voice, data, and TV services, as well as video-on-demand for residential and corporate customers. Further, the company provides mobile phone services; IT and network services, and customized solutions; and online and telephone directories, as well as sells merchandise products. Additionally, it offers collection services for radio and TV license fees; radio and cross platform services for customers in the media field; and securitized radio transmissions services, as well as constructs and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Worblaufen, Switzerland.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE) is engaged in the provision of telecommunications and related services. The Company offers a range of telecommunications services, including fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband services, pay television and information and communications technology (ICT) solutions. Its segments include OTE, COSMOTE group, TELEKOM ROMANIA and Other. In Greece, the Company is also involved in maritime communications, real-estate and professional training. The Company’s OTE segment provides fixed-line services, Internet access services, ICT services and television services in Greece. The COSMOTE group segment offers mobile telecommunications services in Greece, Albania and Romania. The TELEKOM ROMANIA segment provides fixed-line services, Internet access services, ICT services and television services in Romania. The Other segment consists of other operations of the Company.

