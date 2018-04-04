SWS Partners Acquires Shares of 16,661 JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS)

SWS Partners purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. SWS Partners owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPUS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $74.59.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2182 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/sws-partners-acquires-shares-of-16661-jpmorgan-diversified-return-u-s-equity-etf-jpus-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.