31,324 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Six Flags Entertainment comprises 1.6% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $39,742.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance C. Balk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $6,567,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,514.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,701 shares of company stock worth $6,613,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

NYSE:SIX opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,264.18, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $70.44.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

