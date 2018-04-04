Insider Selling: Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) CFO John Chapman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $186,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,285.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $1,241.49, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $419.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth $124,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYKE. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

