Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

SNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.29.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $10.31 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $501.28, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, insider Robert Garcia sold 27,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $242,417.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 36,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $326,686.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 542,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,508.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,776 shares of company stock worth $876,377 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

