Synchrony Financial (SYF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Synchrony Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0044552682128 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $41.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. 4,956,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24,828.68, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 13,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $482,164.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 440,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,154,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,850 shares of company stock worth $955,616 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

