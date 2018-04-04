Syndicate Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (SYNX)

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Syndicate has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Syndicate coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00004720 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. Syndicate has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $180,181.00 worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syndicate is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 19,531,650 coins. Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syndicate’s official website is syndicateltd.net.

Syndicate Coin Trading

Syndicate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is not possible to buy Syndicate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syndicate must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syndicate using one of the exchanges listed above.

