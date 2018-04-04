AT&T (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 529.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,092 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 58.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 48,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 11.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 247,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. Barbara Oil Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 50.0% in the second quarter. Barbara Oil Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 93.6% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AT&T has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $218,855.36, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $99,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

