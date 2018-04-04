Syscoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (CRYPTO:SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $141.31 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003897 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, YoBit, Poloniex and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.44 or 0.01737990 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007450 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015421 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002855 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 532,070,132 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, AEX, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

