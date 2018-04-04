T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

TTOO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.20 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Shares of TTOO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 27,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,188,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 1,212,618 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in developing a technology platform offering an alternative to diagnostic methodologies. The Company’s T2 Magnetic Resonance platform (T2MR) enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL).

