Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TAHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tahoe Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tahoe Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TAHO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,910. The company has a market capitalization of $1,507.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.18. Tahoe Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Tahoe Resources had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Tahoe Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Tahoe Resources by 58.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Tahoe Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 563,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tahoe Resources by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tahoe Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tahoe Resources by 454.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operations, and mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of mineral properties for the mining of precious metals in the Americas. Its business involves operating the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation located in southeastern Guatemala, the La Arena and Shahuindo mines, gold mining operations located in northwestern Peru, and the Bell Creek mine and mill and the Timmins West mine, gold mining operations located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

