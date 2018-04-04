Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company designs, develops, and commercializes products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its products include t:slim Insulin Delivery System. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

TNDM opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.71, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.35. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical device company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen bought 25,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,091.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 850,539 shares of company stock worth $1,749,091 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 6.52% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/tandem-diabetes-care-tndm-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Company manufactures and sells three insulin pump products, which include t:slim Insulin Delivery System (t:slim), t:flex Insulin Delivery System (t:flex) and t:slim G4 Insulin Delivery System (t:slim G4).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.