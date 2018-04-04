Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $132,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,025 shares in the company, valued at $733,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas E. Mcdonough sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $254,273.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,515 shares of company stock worth $396,945 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2,094.96, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.52. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.67 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.80%. equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

