Target Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.40 Million (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Target Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Target Coin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Target Coin has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and $681.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003027 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00689167 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00178330 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032242 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com.

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

